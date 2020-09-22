EC blocks NRM special interest group polls losers from nomination as independents

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala central division electoral commission officials are on the spot for declining to nominate losers from the Special Interest Group National Resistance Movement-NRM party primaries seeking to run as independents.

It came after the officials turned away a number of youth aspirants who had opted to get nominated as independents after disagreeing with the manner in which the youth elections were conducted.

Najib Magala, one of those who were turned away accused Electoral Commission of attempting to force them back into NRM yet it is their right to quit the party and run as independents.

The angry youths tasked the returning officer Doreen Asiimwe to show the legal instruments blocking their nomination as independents.

The Electoral Commission spokesperson Paul Bukenya confirmed the development saying the commission can’t allow people who contested in the party primaries during the lower Special Interest Group elections to change to independents at this level.

He said the law requires that once someone starts as a candidate of a political party, he or she must run the entire race to national SIG representative under the party flag.

URN