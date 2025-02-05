EBOLA: More than 100 contacts of patient under isolation in Mbale

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 100 contacts of a patient who succumbed to the deadly Sudan Ebola virus are under isolation in Mbale City.

Last week, the Ministry of Health declared an Ebola outbreak after a 32-year-old male nurse from Mbale, who was working at Mulago National Referral Hospital in Kampala, succumbed to the Sudan Ebola virus. The health worker was buried in Namunsi in Mbale City last week.

Atek Kagirita the Ebola Incident Commander says that the number of contacts in Mbale keeps going up day by day as the search for more contacts continues. According to Kagirita, those under isolation will be monitored for the next 21 days.

Kagirita has asked the public to provide information to any contacts that have not yet been isolated to contain the spread of the Ebola virus.

Kagirita says that if the public does not cooperate with health authorities in the fight against the deadly Ebola virus, they might think of restrictive measures like locking down Mbale City.

Asumin Nasike the Mbale Resident City Commissioner has urged the public to be mindful of fake news and politicization of the outbreak. According to Nasike, the government cannot use the Ebola outbreak to make political capital as some actors might want to put it.

****

URN