EASTER: Clergy speak out on iron sheets, anti- homosexuality bill

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Religious and political leaders across the country have used their sermons to condemn what they called ungodly acts committed especially by those assigned with public trust. In their Easter message, the leaders condemned government officials who are involved in the misappropriation of iron sheets meant for the Karamoja sub-region.

The prelates also used their easter sermons to thank parliament for passing the anti-homosexuality bill that is meant to outlaw all same-sex relationships. While leading the Easter Sunday service at All Saints Cathedral Church in Nakasero, the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu praised Parliament for passing the Anti-Homosexuality Bil,l calling it a bold move to uphold African traditional values.

Last month, Parliament unanimously passed legislation with stiff penalties for people who engage in these same-sex relationships. Kaziimba said parliament should continue with the spirit of working together, especially on matters that touch the lives of Ugandans. He urged the people to pray for President Yoweri Museveni, whom he believes is facing undue pressure from Western powers not to sign into law the bill.

He emphasized the need to empower the fight against all forms of immorality, highlighting issues such as adultery among married couples as those that also need serious attention.

Kaziimba also expressed frustration with parents, especially men who neglect their responsibilities in mentoring their children leaving their job to social media where children spend most of their time.

“Facebook, TVs, and laptops have become the parents, they are nurturing our children, and these children are learning a lot from these gadgets, but what are they getting? Most of it is not good stuff,” Kaziimba said.

From Lubaga Cathedral, the Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese, Dr. Paul Ssemogerere, expressed concern about the country’s deteriorating moral standards despite many individuals professing religiosity and attending places of worship. Ssemogerere lamented that many people engage in immoral practices immediately after leaving the houses of worship, leading to an erosion of the moral fiber of the country.

The prelate went on to address the issue of corruption, which he believes is pervasive throughout Ugandan society. The Archbishop was particularly troubled by the fact that many of those involved in these scandals profess to be religious, with some being Catholics.

Pointing to the recent iron sheet scandal, Ssemogerere noted that corruption cases at the national level are just a fraction of the corruption problem, with bribery and cheating becoming prevalent at all levels of society. He cited daily examples of people bribing traffic officers, which has become a norm, and parents paying exorbitant amounts of money to schools to cheat for their children’s examinations.

Ssemogerere expressed his concern about the tendency of individuals to blame others for the corruption problem while ignoring their own role in perpetuating it. He stressed that every person has the power to fight corruption by looking inward and committing to living according to their principles. He further urged the faithful, to reflect and draw inspiration from the example of the risen Christ, in order to align their behavior with their beliefs. The prelate emphasized that corruption and other vices are not only contrary to the teachings of Christ but also hinder spiritual growth and impede community development. For his part, the Katikiro, Charles Peter Mayiga, also highlighted the importance of consistently addressing the issue of corruption, even though it has been a long-standing topic of discussion. He stressed that waiting for those responsible to take action is not enough and that ongoing efforts are necessary to combat corruption effectively. In his view, achieving middle-income status in Uganda is impossible as long as the government and the public are mired in corruption. The Katikiro believes that a federal system could be a potential solution, with each community given the chance to tackle the issues they face, including corruption. He argued that this approach could empower people to take ownership of their problems and work together to find sustainable solutions. Ivan Aloysius Kalanzi, the head of the laity at the Kampala Archdiocese, suggested that those seen engaging in vices such as corruption, which were mentioned by the archbishop, should be openly called out and addressed as a way to combat the issue. Kalanzi also expressed his confusion as to why those in positions of power, who already have wealth and resources, continue to steal from the little that has been allocated to help the poor. John Chrysostom Muyingo, the state minister in charge of higher education, also urged the faithful to pray for the country as it is in desperate need of prayers in all aspects. He however said the government he serves is committed to fighting poverty, but stressed that everyone has a role to play in this effort. Muyingo noted that while people tend to condemn those in government for corruption, everyone in their own way contributes to the problem, yet they fail to acknowledge this fact. In addition to urging the faithful to fight against corruption, Minister Muyingo emphasized the need to combat poverty. He encouraged the congregation to take advantage of the various programs established by the government to address poverty. Meanwhile, the Bishop of Sebei Diocese, Paul Kipto Masaba has asked Christians to take lead in teaching children the true meaning of living in Christ. Bishop Kipto wondered how the church would survive if the parents that are supposed to nurture the Christians of tomorrow abandoned the duty leaving the children to go astray. “It’s your role as a Christian to discipline children; whoever has not been knowing this should know…I ask you, brethren, Christ is risen, let our works and lives reflect his power,” Kipto said this while preaching at St Peters Church of Uganda Cathedral in Kapchorwa. Speaking at Gayaza Catholic Parish in Gayaza Wakiso district, Robert Kyagulanyi Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, the President of the National Unity Platform said this year’s Easter should remind believers that just as Jesus overcame his suffering, they should have hope that their suffering too would one day end.

*****

URN