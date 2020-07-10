East African Community advertises over 40 jobs

Arusha, Tanzania | THE INDEPENDENT | The East African Community (EAC) has advertised over 40 vacancies, ranging from IT specialists, Human Resource persons to research assistants.

The East African Community (EAC) is a regional intergovernmental organisation of six Partner States, comprising Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda, with its headquarters in Arusha, Tanzania

More than 400 people are at present working for the various EAC Organs and Institutions in the 6 Partner States.

“With a mission to widen and deepen economic, political, social and cultural integration in order to improve the quality of life of the people of East Africa, the EAC encourages and promotes new and better ways of doing business,” the EAC said in a statement. “Recruitment of staff of the Community shall as far as possible, be reflective of equal representation of gender and the Partner States.”

CLICK- LINK TO THE JOBS