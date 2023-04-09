East African business expo pushed to May

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Organisers announced that the East African business expo has now been pushed to May 4 to 7, 2023.

The organisers also noted that the expo which was to be held at Kololo Independence grounds has been moved to KCCA Lugogo grounds.

“We understand that many of you had made preparations and arrangements for this event, and we appreciate your patience and understanding during this time as we work to ensure a successful event,” said Moses Agaba, the CEO of FIPRO, the event organizer.

“We now have more time for you to prepare and participate in an even bigger and better event.”

According to organisers, the East African business expo is a premier event for exhibitors, sponsors, partners, and participants in the East African region.

The event offers a platform to network, showcase products and services, and learn about doing business in East Africa.