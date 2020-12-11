East African Breweries gets new group managing director

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | The Board of East African Breweries Limited has announced that Jane Karuku will be taking over as the new Group Managing Director for EABL, it said in a media release dated Dec.11.

Karuku, who has been a member of the EABL Board and the current Managing Director for Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), will replace Andrew Cowan who has been in the EABL business for four and a half years.

Cowan is taking up a new role in Diageo’s global business as Managing Director for Africa Regional Markets.

Karuku, according to the release, is a dynamic business leader, with strong management experience spanning over 25 years in fast-moving consumer goods and non-governmental organisations.

Prior to joining KBL, Karuku was the President of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), where she was responsible for one of Africa’s largest grant-making organisations in the food security and agricultural development sector.

Previously, she has held a host of senior positions in various organisations including Cadbury’s East & Central Africa as Managing Director before joining Telkom Kenya, as Deputy Chief Executive and Secretary General.

Commenting on the appointment of Jane Karuku, the EABL Group Board Chairman Martin Oduor-Otieno said: “I am very confident that her depth of expertise and knowledge of the business will lead the group to future growth in line with our strategy.”