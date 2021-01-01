East Africa Law Society condemns human rights violations in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The East African Law Society (EALS) has condemned the continued human rights violations ahead of this month’s general elections. EALS says that it is collecting evidence that will enable investigations into human rights violation and state of rule of law in Uganda ahead of the 2021 elections.

According to the society, over the past few days, they have observed and noted the increasing reports on the deteriorating state of human rights, civic space and rule of law within the country.

They note that this has been characterized by wanton killings, partisan policing, freezing of accounts of several Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) engaged in rule of law initiatives, illegal detention of human rights defenders and political opponents, trumped-up criminal charges against advocates of rule of law among others.

In a statement dated 31st December issued by Bernard Oundo, the President EALS said that they are monitoring the situation in Uganda and collecting crucial evidence that will enable them to institute actions against the human rights violators.

“We have set up an ad hoc Rule of Law Committee comprising of highly experienced lawyers from across the region to provide technical services for purposes of collecting and preserving relevant evidence and to prepare watertight cases against the violators.

“By this statement, we call upon our members across Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan to voice their solidarity with the Uganda Law Society and the general public in the Republic of Uganda”. Oundo said.

“These obligations are also available under the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights. Even more compelling, the reported violations constitute acts of crimes against humanity under Article 7 of the Statute of the International Criminal Court. It is disturbing that many stakeholders have attributed these violations to government security agents and officers in government service.” the statement reads.

Oundo says the responsibility for these actions rests with the President, together with his entire executive cabinet, the leadership of the police and the military and highest cadres of the bureaucracy must take responsibility and act to forestall further violations.

The society called on the President, the Attorney General, security personnel and officials to take steps to forestall further human rights violations.

He says that together with the National Bar members (the Law Society of Kenya, Uganda Law Society, Tanganyika Law Society, Rwanda Bar Association, Burundi Bar Association, Zanzibar Law Society and the South Sudan Bar Association) and other partners across the region and globally, they are monitoring the situation.

*****

URN