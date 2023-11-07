EACOP makes significant progress

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Panyu Chu Kong (PCK) Steel Pipe Co., Ltd, the company contracted to supply line pipes to the S$4bn East Africa Crude Oil pipeline (EACOP) has said the first batch of 100 kilometres of pipes is completed and in the process of being delivered to the port of Tanga, in Tanzania, the Petroleum Authority of Uganda said in a statement dated Oct.30. “We are committed to ensuring timely delivery and high-quality pipes,” Xie Leshan, the PCK President said at a meeting with a delegation of the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU) led by Ernest Rubondo, the Executive Director.

The team visited PCK’s Pipe Mill in Lianyungang as part of a verification and validation visit to the Kingfisher Development project and East Africa Crude Oil pipeline (EACOP) Project activities in China, ahead of accelerated timelines for Uganda’s Oil projects.

The developers of the EACOP project are CNOOC Uganda Limited, TotalEnergies EP Uganda, Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC), and the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC).