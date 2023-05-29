EACJ receives the Bureau of East African Community Speakers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Rt Hon. Speakers from the EAC Partner States, who were attending their 15th meeting in Arusha, paid a courtesy call to the Judge President of EACJ to learn about the EACJ.

His Lordship Justice Nestor Kayobera in his remarks, expressed his gratitude to the Rt. Hon Speakers for finding time to visit the Court, which is the first of its kind in the last 22 years of the Court’s existence.

He told the Rt. Hon Speakers that, the Court has decided very many cases against the Governments, such as Cases on the Appointment of Members of the East African Legislative Assembly among other cases.

He strongly emphasized that the Court belongs to the People, “Therefore, this is your Court and your visit is very important to enable you to understand these cases”. Said Justice Kayobera.

His Lordship commended the Partner States for implementing the decisions of the Court.

The Judge President also informed the Rt. Hon. Speakers that, the Court currently is composed of a total of 11 Judges, that is 6 in the First Instance Division and 5 in the Appellate Division.

He added that the Republic of South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo cannot appoint Judges to the EACJ Appellate Division until the Treaty for the Establishment of the East African Community is amended to allow more Judges to be appointed to that Division, as new Member States join Community.