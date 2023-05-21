EACJ President launches Sourcebook on Good Governance

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | East African Court of Justice (EACJ) President, Hon. Justice Nestor Kayobera on Monday launched the Sourcebook on Good Governance and Rule of Law in East African Community & the Litigators’ Manual.

During the launch of the two resource texts which happened at the EAC Headquarters, His Lordship congratulated Senior Counsel Francis Gimara, the Director of Programs, Centre for Public Interest Law (CEPIL), and his Team for organizing these important Training for the Advocates in the EAC Partner States.

The Judge President noted the steady progress in the increase of the number of Advocates to be trained this year compared to the previous training, where 15 participants from each Partner State participated, unlike this year where 50 participants are expected to be trained in each Member State.

Judge President urged CEPIL that, going forward they should plan to also train the Attorneys General and other government officials who are the key players in the execution of Good Governance and Rule of Law.

He further encouraged CEPIL to also consider both Private and Government Lawyers, since they all appear before the Regional Court.