EAC extraordinary summit on COVID-19 postponed on South Sudan request

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | An Extraordinary Summit of the East African Heads of State which had been purposely convened to discuss the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has been postponed on request by South Sudan.

The summit which was to be held via video conferencing had been called by the Rwandan President and chairperson of the summit, H.E. Paul Kagame specifically to exchange on the regional response against COVID-19, including its fiscal, economic and social consequences on the community.

The cancellation is communicated in a letter by Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Vincent Biruta to EAC Secretary General, Amb. Liberat Mfumukeko. Biruta reaffirms that the Extraordinary summit had been postponed due to a request by the Republic of South Sudan.

It is not yet clear why South Sudan requested a postponement of the summit. However Biruta, who is also the Chairperson of the EAC Council of Ministers said that a new date for the Extraordinary Summit would be communicated in due course.

All EAC partner states have confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 with Kenya reporting 216 cases with 9 deaths; Rwanda 134; Uganda 55; Tanzania 53 with 3 deaths; Burundi 5 and one death and South Sudan 4 cases. Rwanda, South Sudan and Uganda have not reported any deaths as at April 15, 2020.

A joint Ministerial meeting of the Ministers responsible for health and Ministers responsible for EAC affairs on the COVID-19 pandemic preparedness and response held on March 25, 2020, resolved among other things that all partner states continue implementing mandatory quarantine for all travellers to the region and avoid imported cases by implementing strict screening procedures at all border points.

The Ministers further resolved to maintain suspension of EAC regional face-to-face meetings and urged EAC organs and institutions to utilize modern technology such as video-conferences, webinars and Skype calls for holding such meetings until such a time when the situation has been contained.

The meeting directed all partner states to implement 100 percent exit and entry screenings by applying the multilayer mechanism to avoid some loopholes such as transit passengers. The Ministers also resolved to minimize cross border movement of people while facilitating free movements of goods and services in the EAC region. This was to ensure that trade continues unhindered throughout the region.

The EAC summit, consisting of all Heads of State is mandated to give general directions and impetus as to the development and achievement of the objectives of the Community.

******

URN