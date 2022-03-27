Dutch woman killed in Karamoja accident

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A Dutch national died on the spot while her companion sustained serious injuries when their vehicle rolled than three times on Saturday. The accident that took place around 5pm in Kalosarich on Moroto high way,.

Moses Akena the district police commander Kotido described the accident as unfortunate.

He identified the deceased as Dorian Isabel Cosijnse, female, aged 29 years, of Netherlands nationality and the injured one as called Andrea Calende Huizenga, female, aged 22 years, Netherlands nationality bearer of passport No 77163D7. The deceased was a bearer of passport No NVFF 79910.

Akena said the two were on their way to Napak from Kidepo national game park where they had gone for a tour.

“It is a disturbing incident but we are trying to find out the cause of the accident; whether the car was in bad condition, or something else” he said.

Akena added that the body of the deceased has been taken to Kotido mortuary while the injured one is getting treatment from Kotido Hospital.

“The condition of the injured person is stable, she is out of danger,” he said.

Moses Lokut, a boda boda rider at Panyangara trading centre in Kotido district said the deceased was the one driving the car and she was speeding.

“It is possible that they were rushing, fearing the current state of insecurity on the road they thought maybe they would be ambushed,” he said.

Paul Anyakun, the Manger of Destination Nomad Africa, one of the prominent tour operators in Karamoja said they are trying to establish whether the victims had a travel plan under which they would be covered with certain guarantees and expected to observe certain standards that include speed, like tourists are.

“As far as we know if these people had work permits, they are not called tourists, they are technically regarded as locals, otherwise tourists must observe certain speed limits,” he said.

