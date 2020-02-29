Dusty road Irks Kalungu town council residents

Kyamulibwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Traders in Kyamulibwa and Kalungu town councils in Kalungu district are up in arms of the sorry state of the road that runs through their area.

They claim that the road is very dusty and filled with potholes, which affects their businesses and traffic flow.

The 80kilometer road stretch runs Villa Maria through Kalungu district before connecting to Kabulasoke in Ggomba district.

Patrick Jjombwe, a retail trader in Kalungu town council, says the heavy dust from the road is impacting heavily on their businesses.

He says apart from the health risk resulting from exposure to the heavy dust, they also incur huge transport costs to move merchandise from Masaka town to Kalungu.

Christine Nantege, another shopkeeper in Kyamulibwa town council also says the heavy dust scares away their customers, which affects their earnings.

She says her merchandise is covered with dust, which compromises it quality and eventually price.

Paul Ssemuwemba, a roadside chapatti vendor in Kyamulibwa town council, says they are also struggling to attract customers who think they operate in a dirty environment.

He says they have severally pleaded with the town council authorities to at least pour water on the road to stop the dust in vain.

Godfrey Ssagala, the Kyamulibwa Town Council LC 3 Chairperson, says they are aware of the plight of the traders.

He however, says the local government is financially constrained to provide solutions to the challenges.

He says leaders of the affected towns recently petitioned the regional offices of Uganda National Roads Authority-UNRA in Charge of Masaka asking for a water-bowser truck to occasionally pour water on the road as they wait for government to fulfill its pledge of tarmacking the road.

******

URN