DTB opens new branch in Hoima City

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On June 17, Diamond Trust Bank opened a new branch in Hoima, along Main Street Hoima City in the mid-Western region of Uganda.

The opening of the Hoima branch brings DTB Uganda’s branch network to 36. This comes in line with the bank’s strategic expansion roadmap which entails providing quality customer service and easy accessibility to its diverse product portfolio, executives said.

DTB Uganda’s Chief Executive Officer Varghese Thambi said: “We are delighted to open the Hoima branch today and offer our customers a more convenient banking experience. DTB’s growing network of branches represents our ongoing commitment to be closer to our customers and providing them with easy and convenient access to our services.”

The Hoima City branch, targets traders, business owners, and farmers. The branch will offer a wide range of innovative products and services to the Bunyoro region while giving opportunities to grow their business and transform their lives.

The new locations will offer extensive products and services to customers including personal and business accounts, loans, supply chain financing, mortgages, cards, and investment options.

Customers will also be able to access their accounts and perform banking transactions through the Bank’s digital channels while visiting the branch locations for personalized service.

The Executive Director Bank of Uganda Tumubweine Twinemanzi urged Ugandans to embrace banking as a channel of making transactions.