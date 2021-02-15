DStv launches pan-African lifestyle channel, Honey

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | DStv has announced new and pioneer Pan-African lifestyle channel, Honey, that will beam across the continent.

Joan Semanda Kizza, the public relations and communications manager and Collins Asiimwe, the head of marketing at MultiChoice Uganda told reporters in Kampala that it would go live February 15 on DStv Channel 173.

The two executives urged Dstv customers not to miss the channel’s programmes.

“It speaks to our commitment to be Africa’s story teller,” Asiimwe said.

Semanda said Honey is set to offer an exciting blend of African lifestyle content, including bold and unscripted shows by African producers and talented personalities for curious and connected African audiences.

The content line-up covers lifestyle, food and cooking, relationships and weddings, along with reality shows from various territories throughout the continent.

Fronted by some of Africa’s biggest female voices including household names such as Pearl Umeh (Nigeria), Patricia Kihoro, Foi Wambui (Kenya), Anele Mdoda, Mbali Nkosi and Anele Zondo (South Africa), the channel is unapologetically bold and vibrant.

“Honey showcases Africans living their best lives, and depicts an honest modern-day view of our diverse countries, cultures, and people,” Semanda added.

She said the channel would air content from most corners of Africa. A lot of content would provide choice for viewers to choose and watch what impresses them.

Semanda said, Honey is a lifestyle channel made in Africa for Africans by Africans. The company has partnered with Media24 television unit to package the content. Media24 is responsible for the Afrikaans lifestyle channel.

A year from now, Asiimwe said MultiChoice Honey channel will be one of the best avenues through which television content will be shared.