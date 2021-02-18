DSTV cuts Showmax subscription costs

Kampala, Uganda | Isaac Khisa | ShowMax, the Multichoice owned TV streaming service, will be charged half price to all DStv Access, Compact and Compact Plus customers when they add the streaming platform service to their DStv bill.

However, the company’s premium subscribers will access ShowMax free of charge, potentially providing customers with opportunities to stream their favourite shows from anywhere and at any time. Currently, the ShowMax subscription stands at Shs 30,300 per month.

ShowMax is an internet TV service with a unique combination of hit local content, first and exclusive international series, premium documentaries, and the best kids’ shows. ShowMax is streamed using apps for smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, computers, media players and gaming consoles.

Joan Semanda Kizza, the PR and Communications Manager at MultiChoice Uganda, said they are delighted to offer more perks their customers.

MultiChoice Uganda Head of Marketing Colin Asiimwe said “I encourage our customers to take advantage of this offer and sign up today to this amazing deal that will unlock even more entertainment to their screens.”