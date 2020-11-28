Free-for-all Premiership weekend for DStv Access and GOtv viewers

*Saturday 28 November

18:00: Manchester City v Burnley

*Sunday 29 November

22:15: Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Football fans on DStv and GOtv can look forward to bonus Round 10 of action from the 2020-21 Premier League season this weekend.

Viewers on DStv Access and GOtv Plus packages will be in for a massive treat, with two top-flight games from England – featuring Manchester City and Arsenal – available to all of them.

Manchester City’s clash at home to Burnley on Saturday is a crunch match for Pep Guardiola’s team, as they look to get back on track following a loss to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend which left them a lowly 13th on the log.

Burnley, meanwhile, will be confident of an upset after picking up their first win of the season this past Monday, defeating Crystal Palace 1-0 thanks to an early goal from Chris Wood.

“I have to find a way to adapt the qualities that we have, because the same players in different seasons can make different movements and can be in better form or not better form,” said Guardiola of his side’s struggles thus far in 2020-21.

“I have to adjust something, to let them feel we can create more chances. It’s in my hands to help them. I have to find a way to help them be what we were in the previous seasons. Even when we struggle, we have to find a way.”

Sunday’s top game sees Arsenal host Wolverhampton Wanderers in London. The Gunners have been goal shy this term, scoring just nine times in as many games, and come into the clash with Wolves on the back of a 0-0 draw away to Leeds United last weekend.

“We need goals to win football matches and be the top team that we want to do. Without that it’s impossible, it doesn’t matter how good we are defensively,” said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

“It’s not the lack of attacking players that we have on the pitch all the time, but we need some moments where the players have to be more ruthless. It’s the most difficult thing in football. Sometimes we go through these patches and we have to overcome and I have to help the players do it as quick as possible.”

Wolverhampton, meanwhile, showed great character to fight back and claim a 1-1 draw with Southampton this past Monday, with Nuno Espirito Santo once again demonstrating his tactical resourcefulness.