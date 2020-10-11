Drug stock outs hit Kilembe health center II

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A severe drug stock out has hit Kilembe health center II in Kasese district because of the high volume of patients.

The facility has become an alternative for over 19,000 people of Bulembia division following the destruction of Kilembe mines hospital by floods that ravaged the district in May this year.

Dianah Ithungu, the in-charge of Kilembe health center II says they are overwhelmed by the huge number of patients yet their budget has remained constant.

In April, the health center registered 504 patients and by close of June, the facility had registered over 712 patients.

According to Ithungu, the transfer of Kilembe mines hospital to Kasese town has exacerbated the problem because many patients can’t afford the services of private health facilities.

Ithungu also told URN on Friday that they lack the capacity to handle some of the cases they receive at the facility like deliveries.

She says they also lack manpower to handle the high volume of patients. There are only five health workers and two support staff who serve between 30 to 70 patients each day.

Rev. Enos Kathembo, the Kilembe Health Center II Management Committee Chairperson, says the huge number of patients is mounting pressure on the limited resources and number of staff at the facility.

He says the health center is also struggling to transfer emergency cases like expectant mothers to deliver to Kasese town due to absence of transport.

Monica Asiimwe, a mother of two argues that due to the known drug stock outs, some patients only visit the facility when it receives new supplies even when they are not sick as they keep the medicine for emergencies.

Kasese Municpal mayor, Godfrey Kabyanga says there are plans involving both the local and central governments to upgrade the facility.

URN