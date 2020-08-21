Drug shortage hits Kabaale health center III

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kabaale health center III in Hoima district is facing a shortage of drugs and medical supplies. The health facility has been grappling with drug stock-outs since February.

David Kyagondeze, the in-charge says the facility last received a consignment of drugs in May.

He says that the facility lacks essential medicines such as anti-malaria drugs, antibiotics, vaccines and supplies such as syringes, gloves, catheters and gauze among others.

Kyagondeze says the number of patients visiting the hospital for treatment has doubled due to the influx of people who work in the oil and gas sector. The facility receives 60 to 100 patients each day.

Joseph India, a resident of Kabaale trading center wants the facility elevated to health center IV status to provide adequate services to the public.

Nazareth Kabagenyi, the acting District Health Officer Hoima, says most health facilities in the district have run short of drugs especially those along the shores of Lake Albert.

James Odongo, the public relations officer National Medical Stores- NMS says they delivered essential medicines and medical supplies to Hoima district on June 4, 2020, wondering how some health facilities have already run out of the drugs.

