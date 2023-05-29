Driver arrested for knocking pilgrims in Jinja City

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Police in Jinja City have arrested a driver of a garbage truck for knocking and injuring four pilgrims.

It is alleged that Yusuf Mugwa was ferrying organic waste from Mpumudde High School in Jinja City when his vehicle lost control and rammed into a group of pilgrims who were entering Jinja City via mailo-mbili roundabout.

The pilgrims who were from Bugiri were heading to Rubaga Catholic parish in Jinja City to be flagged off to Namugongo for the Martys’ Day Celebrations.

Mugwa had attempted to flee from the scene of the crime, but police personnel attached to the highway patrol intercepted him from Bugembe ward, along the Jinja-Iganga highway.

The injured pilgrims have been identified as Winfred Taaka aged 62 years, Jennifer Nambuya aged 49 years, and 66-year-old, John Baptist Basoole, who sustained serious and are admitted at Jinja regional referral hospital’s orthopedic theatre. Another victim, 22-year-old Fred Elebo sustained minor injuries.

Elebo says that they were walking along the roadside when the speeding truck knocked them.

“We were just about five kilometers away from Rubaga parish, but the speeding truck rammed into our team and we were only saved by God’s grace,” he says.

Kiira Regional Police Spokesperson, James Mubi challenged drivers to be cautious on the road since many pilgrims to Namugongo will be using the highway.

“The pilgrims always hold red flags and wear reflector jackets, which are clear pointers about their presence along the different highways and it is prudent for motorists to easily fend for their safety and wellbeing while anchoring the same routes,” he says.

Mubi further said that the police authorities are liaising with other police commanders in the region to intensify motorized police patrols to ensure the safety of pilgrims across the different highways in the Busoga sub-region.

*****

URN