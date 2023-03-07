Driver and turnboy burnt to death as fuel tanker overturns in Amuru

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A driver and his turn man died on Monday after a fuel tanker they were traveling in overturned before catching fire along the Gulu-Nimule highway in Amuru District.

The Incident happened in Pachilo-Oduti village in the Atiak sub-county. The victims were traveling in a Mercedes Benz Actros Fuel Truck registration number SSD 826U/SSD 900A destined for Nimule in South Sudan from Gulu city.

Police identified the deceased driver as 32-year-old Abdikani Mohamad Hashi, an Ethiopian national. The turn man is yet to be identified. The Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson David Ongom Mudong notes that preliminary information indicates the truck driver was overspeeding before losing control of the truck.

He says the truck overturned several times and caught fire that killed both the driver and the unidentified turn man on the spot. According to Mudong, the Police Fire Brigade from Elegu Police Station managed to put off the flame from the fuel truck before it spread to other neighboring areas.

Mudong notes that the victim’s charred bodies were retrieved by police and taken to the Gulu Regional Referral Hospital morgue pending postmortem. In November last year, a fuel Tanker with registration number SSD 643V/ SSD 487D killed two pedestrians after it overturned and landed on them in Bibia Parish, Elegu Town Council.

The truck driver was reportedly overspeeding at the time of the incident.

URN