Drive to renovate dilapidated buildings at Mak, MUBS launched

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Makerere University Convocation has launched a drive to improve the dilapidated buildings at both Makerere University and Makerere University Business School (MUBS).

The buildings listed for urgent attention include; lecture halls with falling ceilings, student Halls of residence and staff houses.

Dr. Frederick Tanga Odoi, the Convocation chairperson said on Thursday that the drive will commence next month, February 2019.

He says all former students of both institutions, and their current staff will be requested to contribute a minimum of Uganda Shillings 5,000 towards the refurbishment of the buildings.

During the 67th Graduation Ceremony in February 2017, the Convocation launched a similar fundraising drive for the construction of a perimeter wall. This project was estimated to cost sh 7.5 billion.

The entire perimeter wall is 6km. However, in partnership with Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) a wall covering 3 kilometers so far has been constructed.

On Tuesday, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni reaffirmed government’s commitment to completing the perimeter wall while officiating at the institution’s 69th graduation ceremony.

The 2016, Rwendeire Visitation Committee report to Makerere University highlighted dilapidated infrastructure, obsolete and insufficient work equipment (laboratories, computers, projectors, etc.); poor hygiene and sanitation; shared office space and physical insecurity among the institution’s key challenges in the fulfillment of her core functions.

The committee observed that the Halls of Residence were quite dilapidated with some like Block C of Lumumba no longer fit for residence.

URN understands however that students pay an annual Development Fee of Ugx 123,500, which money could be used for repair and maintenance.

