DRC: UPDF denies negotiating on behalf of M23 rebels

Rutshuru , DRC | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF) has denied reports that Uganda is negotiating with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) government on behalf of the M23 rebels. Rumours of the negotiations have been circulating on social media since Tuesday morning, causing concern among residents in North Kivu province.

However, in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, UPDF refuted the reports, describing them as a hoax aimed at diverting attention from bilateral achievements toward peace. UPDF clarified that Uganda is not mandated to negotiate on behalf of the M23 because the Conclave of East African (EAC) Heads of State has already chosen a political facilitator, the former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

UPDF stated that its deployment in DRC is part of the EAC regional force, which is tasked with enforcing the cessation of hostilities between the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) troops and M23 and monitoring their withdrawal to designated containment areas. “The only bilateral security arrangement we r handling with DRC is operation Shujja,” said UPDF in a tweet.

Today 2nd April 2023, Uganda Contingent of the East African Community Regional Force has officially occupied areas of Bunagana Eastern DRC for peace keeping Mission in DRC after M23 left the area for UPDF. UPDF has deployed in the general areas of Bunagana where they have…1/3 pic.twitter.com/q3eJMEbx06 — Sandra Mwesiga (@Ugandan_Beauty) April 2, 2023

Reports of negotiations between Uganda and DRC came just two days after Ugandan troops began patrolling Rutshuru territory, which is under the control of M23 rebels. Some members of the public had hoped for a gun battle between UPDF and M23, but M23’s military spokesperson, Major Willy Ngoma, welcomed the troops and showed readiness to withdraw.

Major General Jeff Nyaggah, the EAC regional force overall commander, had earlier said that the UPDF and other troops from Kenya, Burundi, and South Sudan are not in North Kivu to fight against M23 but to observe the implementation of the ceasefire and withdraw as peace deals continue. Uganda’s President, Yoweri Museveni, also emphasized this point.

The M23 rebellion against the DRC government began in March 2023. The government of DR Congo has accused Rwanda of backing M23, but Rwanda and M23 strongly deny it. The rebels claim to be fighting against bad leadership in DR Congo, based on corruption, xenophobia, and discrimination.

*****

URN