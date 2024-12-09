DRC, Uganda officials to meet over illegal entries, charges at border

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Authorities from the Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC in the Eastern Ituri Province, Mahagi Territory will this month meet Ugandan customs officials over illegal entries and charges at the border.

According to the officials, the meeting is aimed at promoting good trading environments and sharing common practices at the Uganda-Congo border at Goli Customs.

Robert Kerpou, the customs officer at Goli customs says, the meeting will address some of the key border challenges of illegal charges and smuggling of goods using porous borders which have remained unsolved.

He adds that Ugandan businessmen have reported many cases accusing their counterparts in DR Congo of illegal charges on Visa and harassment of traders at the border which needs to be harmonized.

“Harmonization of the customs procedures are important pillar in promoting regional trade so, we shall be meeting to discuss the international trade policy and how to harmonize the cross-border trade”, Kerpou said.

Kerpou adds that the meeting will also focus on exchanging information and developing ideas on international trade policies and control measures to harmonize any forms of illegalities which affect trade.

The Customs Officer Ituri Province, Mahagi Territory Delphin Bashique says, DR Congo needs collaboration with Uganda to discuss trade and insecurity in order to promote the cross border trade.

Bashique added that, to promote trade between the two countries Uganda and Congo, the two need to address the issue of illegal entry points which are being used to smuggle goods in and outside the country which affect the revenues and can be solved by holding engagement meetings.

“We need to fight the illegal entry of goods in the country by using the available trade policies to safeguard the revenue base of each country”, Bashique said.

Peter Magara the immigration officer at Goli customs emphasized most on Ugandans paying for visas on the Congo border and yet payment for visas was resolved by the East African community last year when Congo joined the community.

“Ugandans trading with DR Congo are accusing immigration officers at Congo border for charging them USD 100 for Visa to access their country so, this is one of the things on top agenda when meeting their Congolese counterparts”, Magara said.

Magara adds that, since Ugandans are being charged for visas, they have tabled the concern to Kampala immigration headquarters which will be presented to the parliament for international discussions.

One of the Transit East drivers Yasin Amed says, that whenever you enter DR Congo, the first thing is to pay for their Visa and the charge is not fixed and depends on the mood of the officer you approached, sometimes you are charged US dollars 100 or below.

“We have been complaining about this to the immigration officer in DRC about paying for Visa but up to now no answers have so far been given to them on why they are paying for it”, Yasin said.

*****

URN