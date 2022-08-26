Draw for UEFA Champions League group stage

Instanbul, Turkey | XINHUA/INDEPENDENT | The UEFA Champions League group stage draw threw up some stellar ties, with Bayern in a group with Barcelona and Inter, while Liverpool and Manchester City were given tough starts to their campaigns.
Group A: Ajax (Netherlands), Liverpool (England), Napoli (Italy), Rangers (Scotland)
Group B: FC Porto (Portugal), Atletico Madrid (Spain), Bayer Leverkusen (Germany), Club Brugge (Belgium)
Group C: Bayern Munich (Germany), Barcelona (Spain), Inter Milan (Italy), Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic)
Group D: Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany), Tottenham Hotspur (England), Sporting (Portugal), Marseille (France)
Group E: AC Milan (Italy), Chelsea (England), Red Bull Salzburg (Austria), Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia)
Group F: Real Madrid (Spain), RB Leipzig (Germany), Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), Celtic (Scotland)
Group G: Manchester City (England), Sevilla (Spain), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), FC Copenhagen (Denmark)
Group H: Paris Saint-Germain (France), Juventus (Italy), Benfica (Portugal), Maccabi Haifa (Israel)
Dates:
Matchday 1: September 6-7
Matchday 2: September 13-14
Matchday 3: October 4-5
Matchday 4: October 11-12
Matchday 5: October 25-26
Matchday 6: November 1-2
The final fixture list will be confirmed in due course.