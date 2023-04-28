Dr. Yona Baguma appointed NARO new boss

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF), Frank Tumwebaze appointed Dr Yona Baguma as the new Director General (DG) of the National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO).

NARO is an agency of the MAAIF with the mandate to coordinate and oversee all aspects of publicly funded agricultural research in Uganda.

Tumwebaze confirmed Baguma’s appointment last Thursday.

” Glad to announce to the agricultural research community, and all stakeholders of MAAIF, that by the NARO law, I have appointed Dr Yona Baguma as the new DG,” Minister Tumwebaze noted.

Before his latest appointment, Baguma has been serving as the Deputy Director General of NARO in an acting position.

Baguma, replaces Dr Ambrose Agona who retires on April 21, 2023.

Tumwebaze thanked outgoing DG, Agona for his efforts in leading the agricultural research agenda. He also thanked the organisation for conducting a transparent recruitment exercise.

” NARO continues to develop highly resilient seed varieties that sustain our production. I thank the council of NARO for conducting a transparent recruitment process.” the minister stated.