Dr Tanga Odoi threatens to disqualify Rushenyi candidates over protests

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM Electoral Commission chairperson Dr. Tanga Odoi has threatened to disqualify any candidate behind the demonstrations connected to the contested Rushenyi County NRM primary elections.

It follows a week of protests by angry voters in Rushenyi County, Rwahi, Rubaare and Rwentobo town councils in Ntungamo district protesting the declaration of the poll results placing the incumbent Mwesigwa Rukutana in the lead with 20 votes.

The voters have been blocking Ntungamo-Kabale road for the past four days protesting the delayed declaration of the final poll results. Odoi says there is suspicion that one of the candidates is behind the demonstrations.

According to Odoi, as the NRM EC chairperson, he has the mandate to investigate complaints raised by the candidates.

He says they are ready to visit Nyakahita village in Rushenyi County that has queries from both Mwesigwa Rukutana and his rival Naome Kabasharari to ascertain their complaints before making the final declaration of the party candidate.

Odoi’s statement follows an announcement by Naome Kabasharari, that she will wash her hands off the contested polls and let Rushenyi burn.

Meanwhile, the hotly contested Ntungamo NRM mayoral primaries were held under the tight watch of Odoi on Sunday. The primaries were earlier on suspended after the candidates were accused of ferrying none residents to participate in the elections.

At least over 400 were picked up by security. The incumbent Mayor Ntungamo Municipality Jacob Kafureeka alias Jaka Jex emerged winner with 2,908 votes followed by Hakim Muheki Rwomushana, the incumbent East division LC 3 chairperson with 1195 votes and Ronald Bukenya trailed the pack with 666 votes.

Ntungamo district NRM registrar Maria Mirembe declared the results this morning.

******

URN