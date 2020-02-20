Dr Stella Nyanzi wins appeal

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dr Stella Nyanzi has won her appeal against conviction and 18-months sentence for cyber harassment.

Justice Peter Adonyo of the High Court has just quashed the conviction, and is still reading his judgement.

Her lawyers challenged the August 1 verdict of Grade One Magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu Musenze at Buganda Road Court on ten grounds including the magistrate’s failure to accord her a fair trial and acting without jurisdiction.

Dr Nyanzi’s conviction stemmed from an “impolite” birthday poem posted on her social media pages on September 16, 2018, a day after President Museveni’s 74th birthday.

The poem for which she was charged with the offences of cyber harassment and offensive communication under the computer misuse act had allegedly mocked President Museveni and his late mother Esteeri Kokundeka.