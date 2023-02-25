Dr. Rugunda installed as Gulu University Chancellor

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The former Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda has been installed as the third Chancellor of Gulu University.

Dr. Rugunda was installed on Friday by Vice President Rtd Major Jessica Alupo at the University’s 18th graduation ceremony in Gulu City. The Special Envoy for Special Duties, in the Office of the President, replaces Prof. Frederick Kayanja who has served as the University Chancellor since October 2014.

Dr. Rugunda will serve for a period of four years following his appointment by President Museveni in November last year.

Vice President Alupo presented the new chancellor to the congregation of the University who welcomed him with thunderous applause.

Dr. Rugunda expressed commitment to the appointment and pledged to diligently execute the duties and responsibilities of the Chancellor of Gulu University.

Dr Rugunda lauded the President for endorsing the recommendation of the University council leading to his appointment as the Chancellor.

He promised to build on the foundation of his predecessors in order to contribute to the growth and the impact of the institution on national development.

“We will build on your achievement and on the foundation that you have played in order to collectively take Gulu University to a greater height,” says Dr. Rugunda.

He however notes that there is a need to collectively work and ensure that the University is connected to the community so that the people in the region can feel, see, and experience the products of the institution.

At the same event, Prof. George Ladaah Openjuru was installed as the University Vice Chancellor after the expiry of his first term of office last year. Openjuru assumed office in 2018 after replacing the first University Vice Chancellor Prof. Jack Nyeko Pen-mogi.

A total of 1,270 students comprising 522 females and 748 males are graduating in various disciplines at the University.

Five of those will graduate with PhDs, 67 Masters degrees, 130 Postgraduate diplomas in various fields, 1,060 Bachelor’s degrees, and 8 Diplomas.

This morning,I represented H.E @KagutaMuseveni to install Gulu University’s 3rd Chancellor- former Prime Minister,and truly, a man of honour Ndugu @RuhakanaR,who thereafter, awarded degrees,diplomas and certificates to over 1200 students at the 18th congregation.Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/Vwn9Y94I0e — Vice President Jessica Alupo (@jessica_alupo) February 24, 2023

*****

URN