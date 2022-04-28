Dr. Nambatya commends government for supporting herbal medicine development

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dr. Grace Nambatya Kyeyune, the Director of the National Therapeutic Institute has commended President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for his unwavering support for herbal medicine development in the country.

Speaking at the Rotary Club of Muyenga, Nambatya said before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, her institute was the lowest in government funding priorities. However, after the commendable job they did in coming up with COVID-19 therapies, they have received tremendous support both political and financial spearheaded by Museveni.

Dr. Nambatya’s comments followed a speech by Dr. Moses Mpairwe, a researcher working with David Ssenfuka, a herbalist known for his treatment of cancer and diabetes, in which he said they have tried to source for support to develop the medicine including from government but they are yet to penetrate the brick wall.

Meanwhile, Dr. Nambatya confirmed that indeed they carried out the animal trials on Ssenfuka’s medicines christened SD2018, and the results showed that it was effective in restoring beta cells which if they are destroyed causes a person to get diabetes.

Dr. Nambatya called upon people like Ssenfuka who have formulae that they say cure certain diseases to work with government to ensure that they go through all the necessary trials.

Dr. Nambatya also called upon Ugandans not to fear using herbal medicine as most of it is actually more effective than western medicine. She said she has seen cancer patients who have been subjected to herbal medicine and they have recovered from the debilitating disease that science is yet to get a cure for.

For his part, Prof. Augustus Nuwagaba, the President of Muyenga Rotary Club, called upon Ssenfuka and other Ugandans with special knowledge on medicine to share it so that in the event that they are no longer around, the country continues to benefit. Nuwagaba said the government is embracing a pathogen economy and they are willing to support anybody who has skills in that direction.

Nuwagaba’s comments were earlier on echoed by the retired Justice of the Court of Appeal Remmy Kasule, who called upon Ugandans to conserve those plants that have proven to be beneficial to humanity.

For his part, David Ssenfuka thanked Rotary for its work in the eradication of cancer. He said by reaching out to him, Rotary showed that they appreciate the work he does. He reiterated his call for assistance in the development of the drug.

*****

URN