Dr Kamunyu elected chairperson forum for academic staff

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The General Assembly of Forum for Academic Staff of Public Universities in Uganda (FASPU) has elected Dr Deus Kamunyu Muhwezi as the new chairperson.

Leaders of several public university Academic staff associations on Thursday converged at Kyambogo University to elect the forum’s executive committee.

The other members on the executive include Robert Kakuru from Makerere University as the Executive Secretary, Julius Taremwa from Mbarara University of Science and Technology as Deputy Executive Secretary.

Dr Robert Ojambo from Kyambogo University was elected the forum’s spokesperson while other chairpersons from the nine public university Academic Staff associations will become co-chairs as per the forums rules.

Dr Kamunyu who is also the chairperson of Makerere University Academic Staff Association says that the forum has been largely seen as a salary enhancement vessel yet it has great potential of doing better.

He says that the union will among other things push for research collaborations among academic staff, members welfare, provide for co-operation among the academic staff from different public universities.

Rev. Dr Grace Lubaale, the outgoing FASPU chairperson says that he is confident his successor will lead the forum in the right direction.

FASPU was formed in 2017 to enhance negotiations of academic staff with the government and any other institution by bringing all public universities association together for a common cause without removing any power of the independence of each staff association in their respective universities.

Through the forum, university staff has held several negotiations with the government and agitated for salary enhancement from the 2018/2019 financial year.

