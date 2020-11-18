DR Congo declares end of latest Ebola epidemic

Kinshasa, DRC | Xinhua | The Democratic Republic of Congo announced the end of the country’s latest Ebola epidemic on Wednesday, after the outbreak in the past five months had killed 55 people.

“I am happy to solemnly declare the end of the 11th epidemic of the Ebola virus in Equateur Province,” Health Minister Eteni Longondo said.

The latest outbreak was declared on June 1 in Equateur after a cluster of cases were initially detected in Mbandaka, the provincial capital. The outbreak then started to spread to other parts of the province.

According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), the latest outbreak has killed 55 people among a total of 119 confirmed cases.

“There remains a high risk of a resurgence,” Longondo said.

“Tackling one of the world’s most dangerous pathogens in isolated and hard-to-reach communities proves what is possible when science and solidarity converge,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa.

