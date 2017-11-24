DPP slaps three Kaweesi murder suspects with new charges

Kampala, Uganda | GODFREY SSALI | The Director of Public Prosecution Mike Chibita has pressed new charges against three Kaweesi murder suspects, of being part of a terrorist group.

The freshly charged suspects are ; Ali Mugoya, Abudallah Kala and Hibwani Sinani Zikusooka who thought were going home today having clocked the mandatory six months on remand without trial.

Presiding Grade one magistrate Noah Sajjabi says he received the new charge sheet containing the terrorism charges yesterday.

In the new charges, the trio are alleged to have confessed to being part of a terrorist group, the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) between 2006 and 2007 while operating in various places within Uganda and the DR Congo .

The accused have not been allowed to plead to the charges since they are capital in nature and only triable by the High court.

They have now been sent back on remand at Luzira Prison until December 07, 2017.

Meanwhile the court released other two suspects ; Sauda Ayub and Swaleh Damulira on a non -cash bail of 50 million shillings having spent 180 days on remand at Luzira prison without trial.