DPP: Molly Katanga to face murder charge

DPP Sanctions Murder Charges Against Molly Katanga

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Jane Frances Abodo has slapped murder charges against Molly Katanga for allegedly killing her husband Henry Katanga.

Henry Katanga was shot dead using a pistol inside their master bedroom at Mbuya Hill on November 1.

Police detectives, after getting two clues during investigations decided to compile reports for both accounts. The first one pointed to possible suicide while another pointed to murder.

However, during investigations, it was established that Henry Katanga’s body was removed from the master bedroom to the sitting room.

Investigations revealed that there was a deliberate effort to erase evidence with the help of the deceased’s daughter and shamba boy. It was established that Dr Charles Otai was also invited in an attempt to disguise his death as suicide.

After compiling evidence, the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) and the Directorate of Forensic Science (DFS) agreed to submit the evidence to the DPP to decide the fate of every suspect in the murder.

Jacqueline Okui, the DPP spokesperson on Tuesday confirmed that murder charges have been slapped against Molly Katanga.

Okui also explained that Patricia Kakwanza and Martha Katanga Nkwanzi have been charged with destroying evidence by tampering with the murder scene.

Tricia Katanga who was called in later after the murder had happened has not been charged with any offence. She will perhaps appear as a witness against her mother and sister.

“Furthermore, the DPP has sanctioned the charge of accessory after George Amanyire and Charles Otai,” Okui said.

Amanyire was the shamba boy who was allegedly ordered by Molly Katanga to help Martha Nkwanzi Katanga to carry the body from the murder scene.

Henry Katanga and his wife Molly Katanga had been supplying items to key government agencies including the Ministry of Defense.

Henry Katanga was one of the Ankole kingdom princes while his wife Molly Katanga is a relative and close confidant to key government and security officials.

***

URN