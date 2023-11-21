DPP Abodo still reviewing Joan Kagezi murder case file

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Criminal Investigations Department of police has submitted its case file on the investigation into the murder of the late State Attorney Joan Namazzi Kagezi to the Director of Public Prosecutions, Jane Frances Abodo Abodo for review, the Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court heard Monday. Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, Thomas Jatiko revealed this during the court session presided over by Chief Magistrate Erias Kakooza, aimed at updating the Court on the progress of the investigations.

The suspects in the case facing terrorism and murder charges are Daniel Kisekka Kiwanuka, a peasant farmer and charcoal burner residing in Nsanvu village, Kitimbwa town council, Kayunga district, John Kibuuka, also known as Musa, an inmate at Kigo prison, Nasur Abdallah Mugongole and John Masajjage, also known as Mubiru Brian or alias Badru or Chongo, both inmates at Kitalya Mini Max prisons in Wakiso district.

The charges allege that on March 30th, 2015, the suspects and others at large in Kiwatule, Nakawa Division, Kampala District, engaged in activities aimed at influencing the government, intimidating the public, or pursuing political, religious, social, or economic motives. They were implicated in an indiscriminate attack resulting in the murder of Assistant DPP Kagezi.

Additionally, the prosecution asserts that with malice aforethought, the accused unlawfully caused Kagezi’s death at the aforementioned location and time. However, during Monday’s court proceedings, the suspects were neither physically present nor appeared via video conferencing.

When questioned by the court regarding their absence, the Prisons warder present explained that he was from the Remand section of Luzira Prison, stating that the suspects were held at the Maximum Security Prison section and he didn’t have information concerning their absence.

In response, Chief Magistrate Kakooza issued a production warrant following Jatiko’s request, demanding prisons to produce the accused persons before the Court on December 11th, 2023.

The accused were previously arraigned in court on November 6th, 2023, and subsequently returned to remand, where all but Kisekka had been serving sentences for their involvement in an aggravated robbery case.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni had previously mentioned that Kagezi’s killers were in Europe. The prosecution however insists those they have brought in court are the real suspects.

****

URN