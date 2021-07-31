DPC set to be dismissed from Uganda Police over suspect’s escape

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A Police disciplinary court sitting in Arua City has acquitted two police officers, recommended three for dismissal and severely reprimanded one in connection with negligence of duty, which led to escape of a notorious suspect.

The disciplinary Court chaired by Commissioner of Police Ubaldo Bamunoba in its judgment on count one of neglect of duty by the six officers, acquitted IP Gilbert Totia the Crime Investigator and CPL Gilbert Yalaba Driver of the Police vehicle on grounds that the DPC Joshua Twongo and CID officer ASP Paul Wanjara did not order them to watch over the suspect Dennis Ogenmungu, instead told them to go and apprehend a Boda Boda leaving the suspect alone in the vehicle to escape.

The same court on count two of failure to report escape of suspect to supervisors by the DPC Joshua Twongo, OC CID Paul Wanjara and the in-charge Case File, CPL Suleiman Onju, CPL Albert Abidrabo of FFU and count three of uttering false, misleading and inaccurate statement by OC CID Paul Wanjara ruled that the officers did not take extra caution on the suspect in their custody and uttered false statement on the whereabouts of suspect Dennis Ogenmungu and convicted the four officers.

In their mitigation prayers, the four officers Joshua Twongo 49 years who has served for 25 years in the force, Wanjala Alex Paul 40 years’ old who has served for 11 years, Suleiman Ojua36 years who has served for 11 years and Albert Abidrabo 47 years who has served in the force for 25 years all pleaded for lenience of the court on grounds that all are sole bread winners with young school age going children and have dependents to look after.

However, in his sentence Commissioner of Police Ubaldo Bamunoba recommended acting DPC Joshua Twongo, OC CID Paul Wanjara and CPL Albert Abidrabo of Field Force Unit-FFU for dismissal and in charge Case File CPL Suleiman Onju was severely reprimanded.

The sentenced officers have a right to appeal against the sentences within 14 days from the date of judgement of the case while the two acquitted and one severely reprimanded were set free to go back to Zombo and resume their duties.

In 2018 following the stoning of President Museveni’s Motorcade during the Arua Municipality Parliamentary by-elections’ last day of campaigns, the police disciplinary tribunal in Arua tried four police officers were arraigned before it for negligence of duty, three of whom included the then RPC Jonathan Musinguzi, the regional OC CID and Criminal Investigations Officer were stripped of their ranks while the district Traffic officer Francis Onen was severely reprimanded.

