DP suspends two officials over membership cards

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two Democratic Party officials have been suspended on accusations of forging party membership cards.

They are Shaffiq Dembe, the acting DP osganising aecretary and Didas Lukyamuzi, the Ankole region representative.

The DP president, Norbert Mao disclosed the suspension of the two officials during the party media briefing.

According to Mao, well as the genuine DP membership cards have the signature of the acting secretary general, the ones issued by Shaffiq Dembe and Didas Lukyamuzi lack the signature.

He says the duties of the two suspended officials will now be performed by the secretary general.

Mao warned members against meddling in the party’s electoral processes by engaging in malpractices saying it is detrimental.

He dismissed claims that DP will not front any candidates in the forthcoming elections saying they will present candidates.

Mao also said they have opened doors to aspirants from People Power who intend to contest on the DP’s ticket as long as they show commitment to the party.

URN