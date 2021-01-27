DP protests Bardege-Layibi Gulu city division mayoral election results

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Democratic Party (DP) leaders and supporters in Gulu city are protesting the Bardege-Layibi Division Mayoral election results. They accused the Gulu City Registrar, Benson Obete of altering the poll results of their candidate, George Ogwette in favor of his Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party rival, Patrick Oola Lumumba.

On Tuesday, Obete declared Lumumba elected with 2,636 votes while Ogwette came second with 2,594 votes. This prompted dozens of Ogwette’s supporters and DP leaders led by the Gulu Municipality Member of parliament, Lyandro Komakech to lead a procession in the streets of Gulu City.

The protesters held placards alleging that the tallying process was marred with irregularities, bribery and rigging by the electoral officials in favor of Lumumba. Simon Peter Opoka, the Democratic Party National Vice Chairperson, said they are discontented with the results and demand a vote recount to prove whether their candidate lost the polls genuinely.

Opoka disclosed that they have already contacted their legal team to apply formally for a vote recount as required by law. Ogwette on the other hand claims that Obete was bribed by FDC party officials to alter the poll results in favor of their candidate.

He also told URN that the presence of security personnel at the tallying Centre was an indication that some fraudulent acts were taking place. Shamim Aber, one of Ogwette`s supporters, says that she was at the tallying center during the vote counting and was unhappy with Obete’s movements.

Obete has denied all the allegations leveled against him and advised those contesting the poll results to petition the courts of law. Lumumba, who also doubles as the Gulu City FDC chairperson, says he is ready to face his opponent in court to defend his victory.

The Bardege-Layibi Division mayoral race attracted eight candidates. The others are Alfred Oluba, Denis Okello Oweka, Richard Odokonyero, Michael Okeny and Walter Aaron Onekalit.

********

URN