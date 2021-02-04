DP, NUP, NRM share sub county LCIII seats in Masaka

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Unity Platform, Democratic Party and National Resistance Movement have shared seats in the four sub-counties of Masaka district in the LCIII elections.

Cyrus Kalema of NUP was declared winner LCIII Chairperson for Kyanamukaka sub-county, after polling 4,002 votes, followed by NRMs’ Mathias Ssekiwala who got 2,695, and independent candidate Michael Innocent Tusuubira 405 votes.

In Kyesiga sub-county DP’s Gordon Mayanja was announced the winner with 3,102 votes, followed by NRM’s Abdu Nsubuga.

In Bukakata sub-county NRMs’ Jjuuko Aloysius emerged winner with 2,682. His son and William Waswa who contested on the NUP party ticket got 648 votes while an independent candidate Joseph Lubega polled 547 Abud Kayabula independent scored 249.

In Buwunga John Ssekasiko Kavuma of DP, won the race after collecting 2518, followed by NUP’s Beatrice Mpaaga Nasbisere who got 2461, and NRMs Ssebude Gerevazio got 1364.

On the position of councillors, NUP and DP shared the majority share in the several sub-counties.

In Kyanamuka Sub County in the five parishes that make up the sub-county, NUP got 6 councillors and NRM got 4 seats while in Kyesiiga Sub County out of the four parishes tDP got 5 councillors, NUP 1.

In the five parishes of Buwunga Sub County, NUP got 10 councillors and the NRM party got 2 Seats while in Bukakata Sub County, NUP got 5 councillors, NRM collected 2 seats in the three parishes.

URN