DP members to Mao: Return to your Law firm

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Conflicts in Uganda’s oldest political party, the Democratic Party are not be about to end. A cross-section of DP members are accusing their President General, Norbert Mao of a number of improprieties telling him to go back to his law firm because he has failed to lead the party.

Led by Joseph Ssewungu Gonzaga, the DP Chief whip in parliament, the members accuse Mao of failure to account for the party finances, ruling by decree and mortgaging the party to the ruling NRM among others.

Addressing a press conference in Kampala on Thursday, the members in a joint statement said, they cannot afford to just look on idly when a party they have sacrificed so much for, is being commandeered by a few individuals who are driven by selfish interest.

Medard Lubega Sseggona, the Busiro East Member of Parliament who addressed the press conference on behalf of the rest, said the actions of Mao in cahoots with his deputy Denis Mukasa Mbidde and the Acting Secretary General, Gerald Balck Siranda have made a fuss of the party constitution by abusing everything that it lays down.

The group points to the suspension of Sulaiman Kidandala last week as the party’s National Organizing Secretary for insisting on holding elections as the epitome of this takeover.

Sseggona also said that Mao has failed to give accountability for the money that the members contribute to the party and also the money that the party gets from the Electoral Commission resulting from DP having representatives in parliament.

“The party president has responded to member’s agitation for political accountability by surrounding himself and the offices with daily military police and militias,” Sseggona said.

Mao was also accused of hijacking the party restructuring and leadership renewal process and instead introduced a sham electoral process with a view of benefiting his personal ambitions.

“The party president and the clique around him have constituted themselves into a tribunal presiding over issues pertaining to all structures from the village, parish and district branches in direct contradiction with the party devolved structural powers,” Sseggona said.

They demanded that Mao respects the party constitution and organs, rescind the suspension of Sulaiman Kidandala as organizing secretary, call all stakeholders meeting that include members of the National Executive Committee, party elders, the DP block, among others.

Other demands include calling an emergency National Council meeting to resolve the controversy surrounding the change of the party electoral roadmap and also issue party cards to members in order for them to participate in the coming party elections.

When asked about what they will do if Mao refuses to adhere to their demands, Sseggona refused to disclose anything, arguing that they can’t act in anticipation. He instead said, they will stop at nothing at ensuring that their demands are met and that order and sanity returns to DP.

Mao couldn’t be got for a comment as calls to his known telephone numbers went unanswered. However, in an interview with URN recently, he said those accusing him of financial impropriety didn’t know the person they were talking about.

“If there is one thing you cannot fault Mao on is accountability and financial integrity. I never joined politics to make money and you can buy me with anything but not money. The accusations they brought were just for propaganda value,” Mao said.

The members also announced that they were going to move around the country starting this weekend in Masaka on the mission of awakening the party structures in preparation for 2021 election.

The press conference was attended by a number of MPs including Muwanga Kivumbi, Florence Namayanja, Medard Sseggina, Joseph Ssewungu, veronica Nanyondo, Ssempala Kigozi Ssajjalyabeene, Mathas Mpuuga.

Other party leaders also present were, Kenneth Kakande, Michael Mabikke, Sulaiman Kidandala, Walter Lubega Mukaaku, Bayiga Lulume, Henry Lubowa, Moses Katabu, John Mary Ssebuwufu , Vincent Mayanja, Samuel Muyizzi and Abed Bwanika.

*****

URN