DP grass root elections postponed

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Democratic Party has postponed the party grass root elections which were due to take place this week. This follows the bickering between party branches and sub-branches over anomalies involved in the entire process.

The party last week unveiled its political road-map for the 2021 general elections. outlining the programme for the electoral process.

However, to date, the process is yet to start as several party leaders from Masaka, Wakiso, Mukono and some parts of Kampala petitioned the National Executive Committee.

In some areas like Wakiso and Mukono, the party leaders asked NEC to recall the party registers arguing that the process had been abused by people with selfish interests.

The Democratic Party National Organizing Secretary Suleiman Kidandala notes that due to the bickering, he has recalled all electoral materials and halted all irregular processes going on in some party branches and sub-branches.

“With my mandate to ensure a clean, lawful and legitimate process, I hereby officially communicate the decision to recall all materials not dispatched by my office and announce that all processes arising out of the same will not be recognized by my office and hence halted forthwith for being invalid,” Kidandala observed a letter dated January 30.

He further notes that he has finalized the process of printing new electoral materials with proper security marks which include membership registers and return forms for all levels.

Kinandala says that the grass-root elections will now take place beginning next month.

He further points out that the top party leaders will be going in several hot spots to calm the warring factions so as they have a smooth registration and grass-root election.

URN