DP calls for stringent measures against Human trafficking

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Democratic Party-DP has asked the government to tighten the measures against human trafficking, saying many young Ugandans are likely to surrender themselves in the hands of traffickers because of the dire economic situation.

Government through the Gender, Labor and Social Development Ministry halted labour export in on March 20th, 2020 following the nation lockdown to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

According to the Uganda Association of External Recruitment Agencies (UAERA), Uganda has 207 registered labour exporting organizations, which had exported 165000 Ugandans to Arab counties and others by March this year.

65 percent of the labourers were taken to Jordan and Saudi Arabia. With the reopening of Entebbe International Airport, some labour export firms have started calling for applicants to take up jobs abroad.

DP Spokesperson, Enock Opio, says that they have received reports that many illegal labour exporters and human traffickers have been operating underground exposing the lives of Ugandans to danger.

He says while the government is reviewing the labour export policy before allowing labour export firms to resume full operations, many Ugandans are already warming up to enrol for exportation abroad.

Opio also says they want the government to establish a fully funded unit to rescue the labourers when they get stuck abroad, provide legal aid services and hold accountable organizations that sell the labourers into slavery.

URN