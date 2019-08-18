Dozens feared dead after taxi flattened in collision with YY bus

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dozens are feared dead after a head-on collision between a YY Coaches bus and a taxi on Tirinyi road Sunday afternoon.

Police are yet to confirm the cause of the accident, but reports from Bukonte village near Namutumba on the Iganga-Mbale road indicate that all passengers on board the taxi are feared dead, as it was completely torn into pieces.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Another YY bus hasbeen involved in a fatal accident at Bukonte village near Namutumba. All passengers on board in a taxi are suspected to have died on spot. pic.twitter.com/uIYp18UCuy — Gerald Luyima (@luyima_gerald) August 18, 2019