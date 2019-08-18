Monday , August 19 2019
Dozens feared dead after taxi flattened in collision with YY bus

The Independent August 18, 2019 News Leave a comment

This is what remains of the taxi involved in a head on collision on Tirinyi road today.

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dozens are feared dead after a head-on collision between a YY Coaches bus and a taxi on Tirinyi road Sunday afternoon.

Police are yet to confirm the cause of the accident, but reports from Bukonte village near Namutumba on the Iganga-Mbale road indicate that all passengers on board the taxi are feared dead, as it was completely torn into pieces.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

 

