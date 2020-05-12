Domestic violence brawl claims two in Lamwo, Pader districts

Lamwo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two people have been killed in Pader and Lamwo districts in domestic brawls according to police.

The deceased are Angela Latoo, a resident of Aluka East village in Ogom sub county in Pader district and Francis Ogik, a resident of Logwar central village in Palabek Ogili sub county in Lamwo district.

It’s reported that Latoo was murdered by her husband at about 10 pm Monday night after picking a quarrel. According to police reports, the duo spent their evening drinking alcohol and engaged in a fight on their way home.

Ogik on the other hand was reportedly stabbed to death by his wife on Monday morning during a fight. Ogik reportedly picked a fight with his wife after he found her playing loud music at home while drunk.

The Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson Jimmy Patrick Okema says the two murder cases were reported at Pader and Lamwo central police stations on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

He says the suspect in Pader murder identified as David Ojara has gone into hiding saying they have launched a manhunt for him while the suspect in the Lamwo murder is locked up at Lamwo central police station.

According to Okema, cases of domestic violence have spiked during the Covid-19 lockdown. In Kitgum district alone, cases of domestic violence have been on the rise according to the Police Community Liaison Officer Emily Afoyocan.

She notes that they have since registered 50 cases relating to domestic violence within sub counties and Municipality.

According to Afoyocan, the cases emanate from the hardship couples are going through because of the lockdown as majority of the couples are unable to provide for their families and have since resorted to drinking alcohol.

At least nine cases of murder have been registered within Aswa River region in just one month according to police reports.

