Domestic brawls claim 3 in Kampala over weekend

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three people were killed by their lovers in separate domestic brawls in Kampala Metropolitan area over the weekend.

The deceased have been identified as Kassim Tumwine a resident of Kikaaya Parish, Kyebando, Sarah Mayiga, a resident of Maala Fishing Camp in Kome Sub County in Mukono District and Patience Gumikiriza, a resident of Nalumunye in Nsangi Sub County in Wakiso District.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, says Tumwine was allegedly stabbed by his lover identified as Janat Nakibuuka following a disagreement.

However, Nakibuuka who is locked up at Kira Road Police division claims to have killed Tumwine in self-defense. “He was fighting me and I picked a knife. I stabbed him in self-defense. I didn’t intend to kill him,” Nakibuuka said.

Police suspects that Tumwine succumbed to excessive bleeding resulting from the stabbing. Sarah Mayiga is suspected to have been strangled by her boyfriend, Isaac Mukisa.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Mukisa first had forceful sexual intercourse with his victim before strangling her.

He later torched the house burning Mayiga and her unborn baby to ashes.

The incident was brought to police attention by a fisherman identified as Homie Musa at Maala fishing camp Mubembe parish in Kome Sub County in Mukono District.

“The suspect and victim were in a domestic relationship as husband and wife. The victim was 4-5 months pregnant. They had a misunderstanding and as such they were sleeping in separate houses (wooden structures). The suspect forcefully had sexual intercourse with the victim. He strangled her and then poured petrol on her body and set it on fire,” Owoyesigyire said.

Mukisa was also burnt by petrol as he was running away from the crime scene. The fire caught his clothes and he was sighted running towards the lake where he was subsequently arrested.

“The crime scene was visited by Asp Walugendo Ramathan, the OC Kalyambuzi police post. The victim’s body was taken to City Mortuary for postmortem. We have recorded statements from two witnesses,” Owoyesigyire said.

The Nsangi murder is suspected to have been orchestrated by Patience Gumikiriza’s boyfriend identified as Kevin Tamale. Police quoting witnesses says Tamale raided Gumikiriza’s house with three others.

The quartet hit the deceased with a blunt object leading to her death. Police are yet to arrest any suspects in connection to the matter.

********

URN