Doctors win case against Uganda Medical Union

Kampala, Uganda | GODFREY SSALI | The High court in Kampala Friday dismissed the application filed by Uganda Medical Union against Government and Uganda Medical Association, that sought an interim order stopping negotiations regarding the Socio-economic interets of the striking Doctors.

The Deputy Registrar incharge of Civil Matters Sarah Langa ruled that the this was not a proper case for issuance of an interim order because the application has over been taken by events.

The talks they sought to halt are already concluded as per the commitment letter dated November 21, 2017 filed in court and signed by the minister of state for finance in charge of Planning David Bahati, undertaking to improve the welfare of medical workers.

The Registrar however noted that the issue of whether these talks were illegel, can only be answered in the main case fixed for January 08, 2018.

She then ordered each party to bear its own costs.

The Uganda Medical Union petitioned court recently saying its the lawful body that was mandated to hold negotiations with government regarding the Socio-economic interets of the striking Doctors.

It then accused Uganda Medical Association and Dr. Ekwaro Obuku of over stepping their mandate by calling for an illegal industrial action of doctors which has taken three weeks.

However the Attorney General of Government in response said that the consultations it held with Uganda Medical Association, to improve the socio-economic interests of Doctors were not done with the Uganda Medical Associaton and the association and Dr. Obuku, but with the aggrieved individual medical Doctors.

The Vice President of Uganda Medical Association Prof. Pauline Byakika and their Lawyer David Kabanda talked to journalists and called on all medical workers to be at Silver Springs Bugolobi tomorrow Saturday 8am to inform them in detail of Government’s commitments were at the end of the negotiations.

Government reportedly agreed to pay starting Doctors sh 5m per month and President Yoweri Museveni committed to setting aside 2 billion shs to cater for the medical wage bill in the next financial year.