Do not blame me for any COVID-19 deaths – Museveni

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has said that he has played his part in containing the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and can no longer take the blame if Ugandans start dying due to carelessness.
Museveni said people have not died in Uganda because initially, his directives were followed to the letter which led to a few people being hospitalized. He however said with the ever-rising numbers which currently stand at 657, it might be very hard to stop deaths.
His caution comes amid an increased number of COVID-19 community cases reported by the Ministry of Health coupled with the laxity amongst the population, the majority of whom have ignored advice to maintain social distance, wear face masks or even stay at home. Despite the increase in cases, the city is crowded and the streets are filled up.
“Those who were healed were healed because the numbers in the treatment centres were few and the doctors could concentrate on them. I appeal to you Ugandans for those whose activities we have opened up, observe the social distance, I beg you for the sake of yourself. Keep the distance, put on the mask don’t go in public without a mask.”
“The mask is not very comfortable but medicine apart from that of children is bitter,” Museveni said as he presided over the National Heroes Day celebrations at State House, Entebbe today.
He added that he is disturbed by images of Ugandans disregarding all the preventive measures against the coronavirus.
Museveni said although his ministry of health officials were planning for health facilities with 9000-bed capacity, he advised them to plan for 40,000-bed capacity and that places like Namboole stadium are being prepared to treat a big number of people if cases continue to rise. He warned, “if the numbers are too big, then they will overwhelm even the big place we have prepared.”
“Today, we are confronted by an enemy worse than the war of bullets that we fought. It is a biological war and the value of discipline cannot be over-emphasised. Without a cure or vaccine for Covid-19, it is our personal discipline that matters most,” he said.
The president added that Ugandan scientists are in advanced stages of looking for a coronavirus vaccine. He however cited corruption as the biggest impediment to the process. “Parasites go to hell; I’m really tired of those people who don’t care about the country but themselves,” Museveni said.
Today’s heroes’ day celebrations were supposed to be held in Lyantonde district however due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was shifted to State House. Esther Mbayo, the Minister for the Presidency said that even people who had been vetted to receive medals this year couldn’t receive them because of the same issue.
Dear Dr Kabanda
MOH”
on behalf of the community
did we “receive the message” ?
If the RDC in Kayunga used a megaphone and people reported a positive case hiding in the ceiling,
how do we get back to the expected practice ?
the medium of comunication is interesting , at the same sitting a lady demonstrates how to put on a mask and then the gentleman uses another approach!
the people demonstrating do not look like the majority of us, their masks look different from ours, they have good taps we have jerrycans etc
Our taps are dry on and off, but we wash and then touch them to close!
we also came to believe that this country treats people and they become better
Some of the sanitizes at public places do not smell like the “real alcohol”, i mean enguuli
Sir please repeat the message in ways like the ones that were used for Mukenenya, cholera
keep reminding us
Also teach us the steps for washing hands/sanitising then observe how we do it and correct us again until we perfect the act
we saw village health teams from Fortportal/Kabarole, they are trying but not facilitated
The steps followed for sanitizer and washing with water vary from person to person, how come yet we are washing off the same COVID-19?, even big people do not have uniform practice, now we hear they are our role models!
But sir you also know the pyramid of needs, that is reason for our failing to stay at home
I can assure you if the message comes in ways that we are familiar with we shall give you feed back by showing reasonable compliance
All blame goes to him if anyone dies; he once said that truck drivers shouldnt wait for test results, that they will get the results while on transit. All the cases we are having is because of his recklessness.
To
Our President
His Excellency Meseveni,
We appreciate your struggles for us Ugandans to stay away from COVID 19 virus but unfortunately we are stubborn,
I live in the boarder district kitgum but Mr. President you said that there is no carrying a person on a motorbike or boda boda but in Kitgum is the opposite of your words .
I will not blame you but the stubborn Ugandans, people are not observing social distancing, our people think they fools police by putting on face mask and removing it when they pass a police location, please my fellow Ugandans let’s listen to our leaders and God save our land Uganda.
God add you more years Mr President.
Thanks
For God and my Country