Djokovic tests positive for COVID-19, Adria Tour cancelled

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday in Belgrade, confirmed the press office of the world’s No. 1 tennis player in a release.

Djokovic was tested immediately upon his arrival in Belgrade from Zadar, Croatia, where the second leg of the Adria Tour regional tennis tournament was interrupted and canceled by confirmed cases of infections among participants and their teams.

“The moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested. My result is positive, just as Jelena’s, while the results of our children are negative,” Djokovic stated.

He explained that the purpose of the Adria Tour that he organized with his family was “to unite and share a message of solidarity and compassion throughout the region”, as well as to help both established and emerging tennis players from South-Eastern Europe to gain access to some competitive tennis while the various tours are on hold due to the COVID-19 situation.

“Unfortunately, this virus is still present, and it is a new reality that we are still learning to cope and live with. I am hoping things will ease with time so we can all resume lives the way they were. I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone’s health situation and that everyone will be fine. I will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days, and repeat the test in five days,” Djokovic stated in the press release.

Previously, legs of Adria Tour have been canceled in Montenegro and Slovenia due to health concerns, while during the tournament in Zadar several players and team members tested positive on COVID-19 including Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric.

Organizers of the Adria Tour stated Tuesday that the scheduled tournaments in Banjaluka and Sarajevo are cancelled too because “it is of highest importance to stabilize the epidemiologic situation.”

