Divergent political ideologies threaten opposition alliances

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Differences in political ideology and brands are threatening alliances by opposition political parties ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Gen. Mugisha Muntu, the presidential candidate for Alliance for National Transformation-ANT says that an alliance is not feasible at the moment because other parties have one agenda, to oust the incumbent president, yet they cannot form a government there after.

Muntu explains that the opposition parties, just like the National Resistance Movement (NRM), are deceptive, lack branded men and women of integrity that are much needed when forming a government. He adds that in this day and age, it is disheartening to see political parties enhance an agenda based on ethnicity and religion.

Democratic Party President Nobert Mao says that while other political parties are built on a pro-and anti-Museveni agenda, the DP wants to brand itself as a trans – Museveni alliance, focusing its energies on the pursuit for democracy and promoting rule of law. He says that it is nonsensical for any political party to think that other political players are in the race to follow their ambitions and desires.

But JEEMA president Asuman Basalirwa differs by saying all political parties should unite and front one candidate if this is what presents chances for the opposition to oust the NRM government.

The JEEMA leader is upset not just by FDC’s fruitless electoral ambitions after fronting more than one opposition candidate in 2016, but also by its ideological inconsistency. He says that the fact that the opposition did not win once in all previous elections, they can only stand a chance through building a strong alliance.

URN