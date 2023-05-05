District Veterinary Officers get 1000 meat inspection kits

Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries Hosts Workshop to Strengthen Veterinary Public Health Services in Uganda.

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF workshop to support District Local Governments (DLG) in producing quality and safe animal products for human consumption and the market through inspection and certification, has concluded in Entebbe on Thursday.

The Ministry of Agriculture hosted the 2-day workshop May 3 and 4th for Veterinary Officers aimed at strengthening Veterinary Public Health services in the country. The workshop was held at the Ministry Headquarters in Entebbe.

The workshop was officially opened by the Commissioner for Animal Production, Dr. Stephen Kajura, and was graced by the State Minister for Animal Industry, Bright Rwamirama, who handed over meat inspection kits to all District Veterinary Officers (DVOs) to ensure the safety of meat consumed locally, regionally, and internationally.

In his remarks, Rwamirama advised the DVOs to be vigilant in their work to ensure that the meat export market is developed and sustained.

I was honoured today, met District Veterinary Officers and handed 1000 meat inspection kits to ensure safety of the meat consumed locally, Regionally and Internationally. DVOs are on a 2-day workshop @MAAIF_Uganda aimed at strengthening Veterinary Public Health services. pic.twitter.com/46J7tW0owD — Hon. Rwamirama Bright Kanyontore (@DrRwamiramaBK) May 3, 2023

The Department of Animal Production, which is responsible for technical support to DLGs, conducted a survey during the FY 2021/22 on the state of Veterinary Public Health Services in over 50 selected Local Governments.

This survey that highlighted the requirements of slaughtering places helped in the formulation of recommendations which included improving the general status of slaughter facilities to improve the general welfare, gazetting all slaughter places from where meat can be inspected and also recommended that all meat should be displayed from inside the butcher shop behind a glass.

We would like to thank Ministry of Agriculture Animal industry and fisheries for procurement and Distribution of meat inspection kits to all District Veterinary officers in the country. However, we call upon the Ministry to improve on the working conditions of Veterinarians in pic.twitter.com/seHaNOLZNK — Uganda Veterinary Association (UVA) (@Ugveterinarians) May 5, 2023

The workshop is a crucial step towards addressing these issues and strengthening Veterinary Public Health services in the country. MAAIF remains committed to ensuring that all animal products in Uganda meet the required quality and safety standards.

On the final day of the workshop, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Maj. Gen. David Kasura-Kyomukama, addressed the District Veterinary Officers and said they should advise farmers against using dangerous chemicals for spraying their animals. He also mentioned that during a recent trip to Algeria, the ministry secured a deal of 500 million USD for the country’s milk.